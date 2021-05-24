Home

Tourism

More job opportunities in the tourism sector

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 8:30 am
The majority of employees in the tourism sector have retained their jobs as the industry slowly gets back on its feet.[File Image]

The majority of employees in the tourism sector have retained their jobs as the industry slowly gets back on its feet.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill, pre-pandemic there were 3000 direct employees in the tourism sector, of which 50 to 60% are back at work.

Hills says it’s inspiring to see Fijians back at work doing what they love.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that they are now hunting for new talent.

“If you are looking for a role in tourism right now, or you are coming out of University, then get in touch with our tourism industry because there are definitely a lot of roles available.”

He adds that there is a significant labor force involved.

 

