More job opportunities in the tourism sector

The majority of employees in the tourism sector have retained their jobs as the industry slowly gets back on its feet.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill, pre-pandemic there were 3000 direct employees in the tourism sector, of which 50 to 60% are back at work.

Hills says it’s inspiring to see Fijians back at work doing what they love.

He adds that they are now hunting for new talent.

“If you are looking for a role in tourism right now, or you are coming out of University, then get in touch with our tourism industry because there are definitely a lot of roles available.”

He adds that there is a significant labor force involved.