Tourism

More bookings from long-staying guests

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 5:40 am

The Intercontinental Hotel Group has been registering long-stay guests in their properties following the resumption of international visitor travel.

Area General Manager South Pacific, Lachlan Walker says together with long-stay guests, they are also hosting international journalists who arrived on the first of December.

Walker adds they are optimistic about the next couple of months as have more bookings confirmed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re also seeing here in Suva some long-stay guests. You know, 30 to 60 days so it’s fantastic to see. Plus also all our hotels are have had journalists coming on that first flight both out of the US and Australia just to come to Suva here and also to the Intercontinental at Natadola so it’s great to see a buzz of everybody coming.”

The Intercontinental Hotel Group includes the Grand Pacific Hotel, Holiday Inn Suva and the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa.

 

