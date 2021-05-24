Months of sleepless nights are now paying off: Hill

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says they cannot wait to welcome the first tourist flight which lands in a few hours time.

Hill says everything is going according to plan and months of sleepless nights is now paying off.

He says they know that thousands of those connected to the industry will be feeling relieved that visitors will be coming in from today.

He also says the launch of Fiji’s campaign on ‘Open for Happiness’ will provide that momentum in attracting more tourists.

However, Hill says the work for Tourism Fiji doesn’t end here as this is just the beginning.

The first flight from Sydney will land at 11.25am.