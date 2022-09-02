MCTTT works on National Sustainable Tourism Framework

[File Photo]

The current national tourism sectoral plan, Fijian Tourism 2021 is coming to an end.

As a result, the Ministry of Tourism has embarked on a renewed sectoral plan, with the support of the International Finance Corporation.

The MCTTT has commenced work on the National Sustainable Tourism Framework

The Framework will map out the policy direction, with a clear vision and goals, and an action plan for the first three years of implementation.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali says there is a need to seize new opportunities amidst external shocks such as natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

IFC Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands, Judith Green says they are excited to support the MCTTT.

Green says they are delighted to see Fiji’s tourism industry recording strong gains.

Amid record breaking visitor arrivals, Green says the industry now has a huge opportunity to spur further growth and jobs, with far-reaching benefits for the broader economy.