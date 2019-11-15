Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Tourism

Lockington highlights FHTA challenges

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 24, 2020 4:50 pm
Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association in a media workshop today highlighted a few challenges facing the tourism sector.

The Association says there’s lack of expertise in the industry due to brain drain.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says they’re liaising with local institutions to help counter these challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is because we have well qualified people and educated people going overseas for they upskilling. It’s not just about the money. You get exposed to a wider range of business types. You might move up faster in a larger property or larger business because of the size of that business.”

Lockington says natural disasters such as tropical cyclone is another factor affecting the tourism arrival numbers.

“Tourism always depends on wonderful weather. That’s what people are coming for. They’re coming to holiday, they want sunshine right through and that is always going to be a challenge.”
Lockington says a research will be conducted in order to have mandatory data available to help the industry keep tabs on the current tourism trend.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.