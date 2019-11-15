Lockington highlights FHTA challenges

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association in a media workshop today highlighted a few challenges facing the tourism sector.

The Association says there’s lack of expertise in the industry due to brain drain.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says they’re liaising with local institutions to help counter these challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is because we have well qualified people and educated people going overseas for they upskilling. It’s not just about the money. You get exposed to a wider range of business types. You might move up faster in a larger property or larger business because of the size of that business.”

Lockington says natural disasters such as tropical cyclone is another factor affecting the tourism arrival numbers.

“Tourism always depends on wonderful weather. That’s what people are coming for. They’re coming to holiday, they want sunshine right through and that is always going to be a challenge.”

Lockington says a research will be conducted in order to have mandatory data available to help the industry keep tabs on the current tourism trend.