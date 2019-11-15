Local tourism campaign working

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is encouraging to see large numbers of Fijians taking advantage of low hotel rates.

Under the Love our Locals campaign, numerous hotels and resorts have introduced specials to attract guests.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the scheme is working and has seen many Fijians return to work.

“Many hotels are running and staff are employed purely based on Fijians staying there. Some are fully booked for the weekends. We should not lose focus of that, we shouldn’t forget that Fijians can contribute to the business.”

A number of hotels and island resorts have been able to open after four months and call back staff after locals jumped on reduced accommodation rates.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds cheaper meals and drinks also have attracted Fijians.