Local artists benefit from domestic tourism

The reopening of a few resorts and hotels have come as a relief for local entertainers who rely on the tourism industry for income.

Inside Out Band Lead Vocalist Apakuki Nalawa says the ‘Love Our Locals Campaign’ is a boost for performers.

“Since tourism has been affected the entertainment industry has also been affected and just last week we had our first gig together as a band after five and a half months which gives a fair idea of how things have been.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nalawa says they are glad a few COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted as it allowed resorts and hotels to engage with them in trying to attract locals.

He says during the past few months, the band members focused on farming and their families.

Another group that is glad to be back performing is the Vou Dance Group.

Manager Navi Fong says the support from the locals and the resorts have been uplifting.

“Everyone you see performing today this is their full-time job, this is what sustains us our livelihood. Yes, we dance, choreograph, we make new pieces and also teach.”

Both groups will be part of Fijian Resort’s weekend events over the coming months.