Investment opportunities remain in tourism sector

As the tourism industry is recording a strong rebound post-pandemic, industry experts are urging municipal councils and other businesses to invest in new projects that can attract visitors outside of the traditional holiday hotspots.

Currently, Nadi, Coral Coast, and Savusavu are common choices of tourists, but Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali is urging other towns and cities to invest in ventures closely related to travel and tourism.

“ We are not talking about in tourism sort of activities , I’m not just talking about rooms and resorts, the tour is also very important, activity is also very important, and attractions. Developing them is also quite important for the industry.”

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says this will benefit the tourism sector as demand continues to grow.

“Yeah, I think what we are seeing in our peak months, there are strains in our inventories so there are opportunities for investors so I think is really exciting for Fiji.”

In the year to July, 284,167 visitors arrived in Fiji, representing 56.4 percent of arrivals in the same period in 2019.

The industry is on track to make a full recovery by 2024.