Improved figures from tourist hotspots

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says visitor numbers have picked up in other places apart from Denarau Island.

Hill says while Denarau has considerable numbers because tourists want to be closer to the airport, a good number of bookings have also been recorded at other places.

He adds the industry is in a healthy recovery mode.

Fiji reopened its border last December, and Hill says our industry remains competitive.

“Lots of numbers into the Coral Coasts, the Mamanuca’s are doing really well and we are really pleased to see some new tourism products like Seventh Heaven joining the amazing Cloud 9 in the Mamanuca’s, and that’s going to attract more tourists there, but what I’m really excited about is that we are starting to see those good sell-out numbers going up to places like Taveuni and Vanua Levu.”

Tourism Fiji expects around 129,804 visitors between April and July this year.