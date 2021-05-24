Home

Tourism

Hoteliers are ready to welcome guests

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 11, 2021 4:30 am

All stakeholders that are associated with the tourism industry are ready to welcome the guests back to our shores.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Officer, Fantasha Lockington, says everyone must have jumped in joy following the Prime Minister’s December 1st opening announcement.

Lockington says for the past 18 months everyone has been preparing for this day.

“Along with new and exciting features added to resorts and tourism activity providers, everyone has had time now to refurbish or refresh their product. They’ve made sure that the training of their staff has incorporated all the COVID-safe requirements.

Lockington says they have created designated sick areas within the resorts for anyone falling ill

Hotels and tour operators must become Care Fiji Commitment Certified by Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Risk Management Taskforce and there are no exceptions.

The Care Fiji Commitment Certification will be the industry standard for COVID-safe tourism.

It will require all hotels and excursions to meet the highest standards of comfort, health and safety.

 

