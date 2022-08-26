HOTEC to reconnect suppliers with hoteliers

The HOTEC Tradeshow will be held in Nadi on October 27th and 28th.

The upcoming HOTEC Tradeshow and Tourism Talanoa Symposium will provide an opportunity to reconnect suppliers with hoteliers, post-COVID.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says it will be an exciting opportunity for all parties to introduce new and direct supply paths to the industry.

She also announced that the Australian Trade and Investment Commission or Austrade has signed as a Platinum Sponsor for the event.

Austrade is the Australian government’s international trade and promotion investment attraction agency.

