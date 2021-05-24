Hollywood actress proud to be promoting Fiji

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson says she is proud to be given the opportunity to promote Fiji to the world as the country prepares to reopen international borders in less than two weeks.

The 41-year-old actress partnered with Tourism Fiji and has been shooting various commercials to promote the beauty of our country.

The Pitch Perfect actress has been heavily active on Instagram and says the trip is amazing.

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone in Fiji, Tourism Fiji, the Fiji Government and Fiji Airways. Everybody has just been so amazing, thank you to the Vomo Island family for having us at their spectacular resort and sharing your culture with us. It’s been such an amazing trip, and I’m so proud to be doing these commercials for Fiji and promoting your beautiful country.”

Wilson has been posting images and videos on her social media account that has reached millions of viewers.

The campaign the comedian has been promoting is called “Open for Happiness”, and reflects exactly what Fiji does like nowhere else in the world.

Wilson is contracted with Tourism Fiji until 2022.