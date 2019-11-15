Home

Holiday season a blessing for the tourism industry

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 23, 2020 7:10 am

The festive season continues to be a blessing for many in the tourism industry who were badly impacted by COVID-19.

Captain Cook Cruises Director Alivereti Koroilavesau says there’s been a huge demand from Fijians for Christmas and New Year cruises.

Koroilavesau says with this, they are even able to bring in more staff who have been at home for the past few months.



“And as of today Captain Cook has been able to employ 75% of our staff and for the next two trips, we have above 100 that will be traveling with us. Due to popular demand, we will be opening three more cruises after the 2nd of January.”

According to Koroilavesau, this will be their first four-day cruise since March when the industry was crippled by COVID-19.

He says it took them at least nine months to prepare for this trip and the response from Fijians has been overwhelming.

The four-day Christmas cruise to the Yasawas started yesterday, while the New Year’s cruise is scheduled for this Saturday.

