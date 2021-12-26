Hard work pays off: FHTA

A lot of hard work has been carried out behind the scenes to ensure the safe reopening of our border.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they’ve worked closely with the Health Ministry in the last 20 months to ensure all necessary protocols are in place.

Lockington says consultations have been held with various stakeholders to replicate the COVID-safe protocols in the tourism sector.

“We worked very closely with the Ministry of Health and in particular Dr James Fong and his team including Dr Sam Fullman, to try and understand what it was that would make or give the Ministry of Health the confidence that we could actually open up safely and to do that we had to make sure that we replicate their medical protocol in a hospitality atmosphere.

Lockington adds today is an exciting day for the country.