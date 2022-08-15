First cruise ship returns to Fiji

Cruise tourism has been revived in the region with the berth of the Pacific Explorer P&O at the Lautoka Port today.

The industry has been at a standstill for more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vendors were out in numbers enjoying the economic activity that the cruise ship brings.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali, says COVID forced the government to implement strategic protocols that kept cruise ships out of Fiji.

Ali says the return of this cruise line signifies a crucial development in Fiji’s post-COVID recovery.

The PS says cruise ships bring in an estimated 300,000 visitors and each spends an estimate $190 at each port.

Ali adds that cruise ships spends more at the Lautoka Port than at any other port in the country.

P&O Cruise is committed to making 34 visits to Fiji in the next year.