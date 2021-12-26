Fiji’s first commercial flight lands after lockdown

There were smiles on the faces of tourists disembarking from the aircraft, marking the official opening of Fiji’s international border after almost two years.

Visitors were met with a big Fijian reception as villagers from Sabeto provided that warm ‘Bula’ greeting.

Flight FJ 914 carried 193 passengers to our shores.

It’s been almost 20 months since our last tourist flight landed in the country.

This is the moment thousands of Fijians have been waiting for.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum together with key stakeholders is among the welcoming delegation at the Nadi International Airport.

The afternoon, the second flight will see more than 300 visitors coming to Fiji.

The flight scheduled for tomorrow from Melbourne will bring in 125 tourists, while the flight from Los Angeles will see the arrival of 296 visitors.

Two other flights scheduled from Sydney tomorrow will bring 515 guests and the flight from Melbourne tomorrow as well will bring 161 tourists.