Fijian Tourism Expo to proceed as scheduled

Tourism Fiji has confirmed that the Fijian Tourism Expo will take place as scheduled from 4-6 May.

It says they’ve received many last-minute enquirers regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the event.

Tourism Fiji says that the registrations for the Expo will also be extended due to the influx of last-minute enquirers.

Registration for the event was due to close tomorrow, however has now been extended to Wednesday 11 March to ensure partners and stakeholders are given ample time to register for this year’s Fijian Tourism Expo.

Tourism Fiji has also reiterated that they will continue to monitor the situation closely in the lead-up to the event, and if the situation changes, their stakeholders will be notified accordingly.