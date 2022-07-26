Fiji welcomes first incentive group from China

The first Chinese incentive group with 34 travellers from Access Corporate Group have been welcomed by Tourism Fiji executives.

The Group is taking a four-day trip to Nadi and the Mamanuca Islands, organized by China Travel Service New Zealand Limited.

The Group founded in 2017, is an innovative and comprehensive brand management company, with a global business ecosystem that ensures end-to-end connection between brands and consumers.

Access brings international premium brands from Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Asia to over 10 million consumers.



The current Keep Dreaming incentive event gathers top distributors composed of expatriate Chinese from Australia and New Zealand to Fiji, celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the company.

Managing Director of NZ CTS, Lisa Li says they’re confident Fiji will leave a great impression on the group.

Li adds they look forward to working closely with Tourism Fiji to overcome all the challenges brought by COVID-19 as well as restore and increase overseas Chinese-speaking travellers’ confidence in travelling to Fiji.

Tourism Fiji has identified a new global Chinese market as Fiji’s key source since our international border reopened.

The interest and response for a holiday to Fiji has been extremely strong from the expatriate Chinese communities and Chinese speaking travelers from our key source markets across the globe, although mainland China’s borders have not reopened yet.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they’re committed to leveraging their strengths to increase presence in the global Chinese market.