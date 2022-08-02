Fiji targets high-value travelers

[File Photo]

Tourism Fiji is focusing on high-value travelers as we are positioned differently when compared to other cheap destinations that we compete with.

This was highlighted by Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill, who says the sector is on an accelerated path to recovery and is expected to fully recuperate by 2024.

Hill believes attracting visitors with strong spending power is vital as they are focusing on quality.

Article continues after advertisement

”We do want a real mixture of families. We also want young professionals and we also want people who can enjoy themselves at our beach clubs. I think we are positioned quite differently, especially in people’s minds.”

Hill says Tourism Fiji is now focusing on marketing all the best holiday spots in the country so that the benefits are shared by everyone.

Since the opening of our international border, statistics show that we have recovered half of the tourism numbers compared to the same period in 2019.

Fiji’s tourism earnings this year between January and March stood at $109.4 million.