Tourism

Fiji remains top holiday destination despite competition: Hill

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 5:45 am
Picture Supplied: Tourism Fiji

Famous destinations such as Bali in Indonesia is back in business with much cheaper rates, but Tourism Fiji is optimistic that Fiji remains the number one destination for the Australian and Kiwi tourists.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill agrees there will be stiff competition, but they are well prepared to counter this.

“Australia at the moment is the number one source market and doing incredibly well and obviously, Australians have traditionally loved going to Bali so I think it will be a competitive market and that will impact but I think and I feel very comfortable that Fiji will definitely hold its own.”

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says they are able to attract the right visitors through Bula Bubble Packages.

“I think Fiji as a destination we don’t want to be too cheap and so in that sense, there are some elements around Bali that we don’t want to compete with to be honest but I feel really confident the price points are really attracting the right kind of tourist we are looking for in Fiji and doing really well.”

Tourism Fiji has gathered that on average a visitor spends 25 to 30 percent more on food and beverage while holidaying here.

Fiji is expecting 35,000 visitors this month and 120,000 tourists in the next three months.

