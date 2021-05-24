Home

Fiji most preferred destination for Australians

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 12:10 pm
[Source: Tourism Fiji]

Fiji remains the most desired tourist destination for Australians.

Tourism Fiji says Fiji is one of the most searched destinations on booking.com – an online platform that facilitates hotel bookings for tourists.

Chief Executive Brent Hill says they anticipated a positive outcome and are overwhelmed with the news.

“They told me that out of the top 20 most searched international destinations, for Australian users, Fiji was number one. It’s very exciting that we continue to be the most popular destination that people want to come to.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes, says he too expected a spike in demand given the experiences of the past year.

“I’ve predicted all along the demand will be strong. Australians have been locked up unable to travel for 18 months or so, now they’re able to travel and Fiji is seen as a COVID-safe destination.”

Australia was the largest source of visitors to Fiji accounting for 41 percent of overall visitors in 2019.

 

