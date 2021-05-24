Fiji high demand destination for Australians: Feakes

Fiji continues to be a high-demand holiday destination for many Australians.

Fiji is receiving an average of 1,200 visitors daily since the opening of international visitor travel last month.

An estimated 36,000 visitors in December alone came from travel partner countries, the majority of whom were from Australia and the US.

Australian Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, says the high vaccination rate in Fiji for adults and children has given Australians confidence to travel to Fiji for holidays.

“Not being able to travel internationally for the best part of two years, Fiji is seen as a very safe COVID destination and a very safe and welcoming destination more broadly. But your vaccination rates are what drive Australian tourists’ confidence in coming here. “

Feakes adds that with quarantine-free travel opening up for Australians in three states, more Australian tourists are expected to visit our shores.

“So NSW and Victoria have had quarantine free travel since the 1st of December, and Queensland didn’t have that in place. As has been explained, they have now adopted that, so Queenslanders, for instance, can travel to Fiji and come back without quarantine, so that’s a major step forward.”

Minister for Tourism and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says traditionally, February is Fiji’s lowest month in the tourism season, but their forecast remains conservative.

Koya assures that the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce continues to monitor Travel Partner Countries–and where necessary, they are escalating risk mitigation measures.