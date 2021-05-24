Home

Tourism

Fiji has lots to offer to visitors

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 30, 2022 12:30 pm
Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill. [File Photo]

The key priority for the tourism sector is ensuring there’s a strong perception of Fiji around the world.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says their strategic plan is to highlight locations that have yet to be fully explored by visitors.

“For Australians, if they feel like they know Fiji, we want to show Fiji with this beautiful exotic location, it’s got so much to uncover so we showing Australians, Savusavu, Taveuni, Kadavu, all these parts in Fiji maybe they didn’t know about before.”

Article continues after advertisement

Hill adds Tourism Fiji is advertising heavily in key travel markets such as Australia, New Zealand, and the United States which is working well.

“From that perspective, we really aim to keep our foot down and keep that marketing pressure going as our competitors start to open up we want to make sure that we are really strong in our key markets.”

He adds they want these markets to know that Fiji is affordable and convenient.

Japan, China, Singapore, and Europe will also be targeted once they open to commercial travel.

