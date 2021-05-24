Fiji Airways reassures tourists are safe

Fiji Airways has assured that extra measures have been put in place to take into account the new variant of Coronavirus Omicron.

Airline Managing Director, Andre Viljoen says the safety protection protocols from COVID-19 and its potential variants are included in the border-reopening framework which was designed to deal with situations like this.

He adds they have put in place extra measures effective from today.

“Before anyone boards, they have to complete a health declaration of where they have been in the previous 14 days. So we can be sure they haven’t been in one of the high risk countries that we call red list countries.”

Viljoen says they have an independently verified Travel Ready programme that has several safeguards to minimize risk, and the carrier has medically qualified Customer Wellness Champions onboard to enforce these measures.

He adds they have worked together with stakeholders to create a safe framework for the tourists.

“I want to thank the industry. In all my 47years in the airline industry, I have never seen such high level of collaboration that has made today possible.”

The first flight from Sydney will land around 11.30am today with 233 passengers.