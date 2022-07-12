FHTA welcomes high profile events

[File Photo]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has welcomed the impact on tourism due to recent high-profile events in Suva and surrounding areas.

With a number of sporting events kicking off in the last few weeks and upcoming events in the coming week accommodation providers, restaurants, bars and cafés in the capital city are buzzing with activity.

Apart from the high-level Pacific Islands Forum this week, sporting events like Pacific Nations Cup, Netball World Cup Oceania Qualifier and OFC Women’s Nations Cup, 2022 will also be held in the coming weeks

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the 51st PIF has attracted many international and regional leaders and their entourages, including a large contingent of regional media covering the event.

Lockington says it is wonderful to see Fiji and Suva specifically, in demand for events, conferences and long-awaited meetings.

She adds this is a welcome boost to Fijian tourism and the multiplier effects will be felt throughout the supply chains.

Lockington says the Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises will also benefit greatly through transport provision, food supplies and creative artists through entertainment, music, fashion and crafts that will generally be in demand.