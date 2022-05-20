FHTA completes two-day workshop

[Source: FHTA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association completed a two-day training session on Child Safe Tourism and Respectful Workplaces Policies for staff in the tourism industry.

It also marks the launch of a month-long collaboration culminating in businesses reporting the implementation of their new policies.

This joint training provides participants with tools to recognise, respond to, and report incidents of child exploitation and abuse within their workplaces.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: FHTA/ Facebook]

It also gives them insight into the indicators and effects of domestic and sexual violence, workplace bullying and harassment and how to formulate an appropriate workplace policy to respond to these.

This training was facilitated in collaboration with the Australia Volunteers International and International Finance Corporation.



[Source: FHTA/ Facebook]

FHTA Chief Executive Officer Fantasha Lockington stresses the need to ensure the industry is prepared to develop safety networks and appropriate policies for safeguarding tourism staff, guests and communities.