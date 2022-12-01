Festive period looks good for Tanoa Hotel Group

The Tanoa Hotel Group is anticipating an even higher occupancy rate during this festive season.

With that, they have also started to try and make their hotels around Fiji feel joyous and have a Christmas vibe by putting up their Christmas tree.

Area Manager Fiji Narend Kumar says this has been a tradition for the hotel group, which also is an attraction to their guests.

“For us, December has always been visiting friends and family whereby we get a lot more people coming from Australia and New Zealand to visit their families back home here and celebrate Christmas. January a bit slow but it will pick up with other corporate and leisure segments.”

Kumar adds the year has also been positive for them and credits the staff for their hard work and dedication.