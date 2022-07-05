Famous Sawa-i-Lau Cave continue to attract tourists

[Source: Sawa-i-Lau Caves / Facebook]

The famous Sawa-i-Lau cave in the Northern part of Yasawa has been welcoming thousands of tourists since the re-opening of our international border last December.

Sawa-i-Lau is a distinct coral limestone island, rising 1000 metres above sea level, located off the villages of Tamusua and Nabukeru.

Tamusua Village Elder, Ropate Rasuaki says the entrance to the main cave has engravings on the walls, done by overseas archeologists years ago.

He adds that the cave has been a honey-pot for tourists in the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group of islands for decades.

“Guests need to get special permission before they enter the cave. Every morning, a representative from either Nabukeru or Tamusua Village will be here to guide guests in the cave. They will need to pay their sub at the entrance before they enter the cave with its different chambers.”

Since the re-opening of our border, tourists have been flocking to this spot for adventure, relaxation, learning more about Fiji and its culture.

Australian tourist Kate Ghanzie says the beauty, natural and tropical environment never ceased to amaze her during her holiday in Fiji.

“I’m spending a time of my life here in Fiji, enjoying the coral reefs and cave system. It’s been an amazing trip, we’ve met a lot of friendly people along the way.”

Rasuaki says this is the chamber known as the pregnancy cave.

She says the cave can be entered by everyone of any shape or size, except a woman who is pregnant and doesn’t want to reveal it.