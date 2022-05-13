Expo defining moment for tourism industry

Resorts and hotels that are part of the 2022 Fijian Tourism Expo in Nadi.

The resorts and hotels who are part of the 2022 Fijian Tourism Expo in Nadi, have praised the event as it allows them to showcase their product directly to international buyers.

Close to 100 exhibitors have been on the show since yesterday, as they aim to market Fiji as the perfect holiday destination.

Owner of Fiji Orchid in Saweni Lautoka, Jenny Bourke says the event is not only about Tourism Fiji but about the industry as a whole.

“Okay I might say Fiji Airways is already doing the job of bringing the customers in but we also have a responsibility as a property to be here to be present and show our support that as an industry we stand together and support each other and that’s the Fijian way.”

The property looks after holidaymakers that usually transit to the larger and expensive island resorts.



For Nakelo Treasure Island, Operations Manager Jack Stark says they have attended every expo as they believe it’s the perfect space for networking.

“I’ve had a real full day so far and met up with quite a lot of the old agents that I used to work with in the past years and it’s going on well.”

The expo is a defining moment for industry players as they link up directly with key markets around the world.