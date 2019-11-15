Demand has not been fulfilled locally: FHTA

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association believes through agri-tourism, farmers in the crop and livestock sector can make profits.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says there is a great potential for agriculture farmers to supply their produce to the tourism sector.

Lockington says they have a demand which has not been fulfilled locally due to inconsistent supply.

“The issue and the challenge is often that there is insufficient supply. There is often a question on quality, the way the goods are packaged. There is a need and demand from many hotels around Fiji to ensure that any produce that is delivered is done under hygienic conditions.”

Lockington says food imports are high especially in the tourism industry, which depends on the high quality and volumes of produce.

She adds local food can be one of the best tourist attractions.