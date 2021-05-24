Home

COVID-Safe behaviour must be maintained

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 4:50 pm
Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the COVID Safe Ambassadors Programme introduced last year, will continue to be an added mechanism to advocate adherence of COVID-Safe measures.[File Image]

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the COVID Safe Ambassadors Programme introduced last year, will continue to be an added mechanism to advocate adherence of COVID-Safe measures.

He adds as said in the past, vaccines alone will not protect us.

Koya told the participants of the Tourism Fiji 2022 Webinar that Fiji’s strategy is vaccination plus compliance to COVID-Safe behavior.

He says this will continue to be crucial in maintaining a COVID safe environment.

And for that to happen, the Minister says everyone will need to constantly and consistently practice basic health measures.

The Ministry will also be increasing its footprint on the ground as a joint task force, together with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Fiji Police Force and Ministry of Health.

He stresses that more businesses need to become COVID-Safe compliant.

Koya’s main message to the Webinar participants was that we shouldn’t compromise the health and safety of our visitors, staff and Fijian communities over profits.

