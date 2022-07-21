Como Laucala Island third most expensive hotel in the world

[Source: Tripadvisor]

The findings of a survey conducted by TravelMag.com revealed that Como Laucala Island in Fiji is the third most expensive hotel in the world.

Through this survey, TravelMag.com compared the rates at luxury hotels around the globe this summer.

The findings are based on the minimum price for two people sharing a double room at a particular hotel or resort this August.

With a minimum rate of $6,851 per night, the North Island Lodge, situated on an exclusive private island, came out on top of the rankings.

Second in the rankings is the One & Only Gorilla’s Nest in Rwanda.

Third place is Como Laucala Island in Fiji, where guests can expect to pay $6,440 per night.

This is located in the waters of Melanesia in the Cakaudrove province of Fiji.

Como Laucala Island is no less impressive, set amid rainforests and white sand and close to a stunning cobalt reef.