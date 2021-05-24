Como Group takes over Laucala Island Resort

World-renowned brand Como Group is taking over Laucala Island Resort.

The resort will include 25 standalone residences on the northern shore of the island.

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says this is great news for high-end guests coming to Fiji that will experience the luxurious brand.

“That brand there’s people very loyal to it so to have this brand in Fiji is incredibly exciting for us because it will elevate that luxury side and it will benefit everybody because more money will go into our economy.”

Hill says they are looking forward to the Como touches at the Laucala Island Resort.

They will open their doors next Wednesday.

COMO Laucala Island is accessed by a 50-minute private air charter from Nadi International Airport.

Rates for the residences start from USD$5,600 plus taxes per night, or approximately A$7,845.