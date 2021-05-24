CFC gave greater confidence: Koya

The Care Fiji Commitment programme has given the Tourism industry greater confidence to resume travel while ensuring the health and safety of the travellers.

More than 2, 200 businesses have been registered under the programme so far.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says this is an increase of 26% from December.

Koya says other notable achievements include 23, 226 visitor arrivals in December.

“This was 73.5% of the total arrivals for 2021. 92% of the total December arrivals were mainly from our key source markets, Australia and the United States of America (U.S). The month of December also collected the highest monthly revenue collection of $190 million by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, since Fiji’s first COVID-19 case in March 2020.”

Koya says there were some issues in regards to non-compliance of COVID-19 safe protocols, but they conducted surprise visits to address these.

The Care Fiji Commitment programme will continue to remain instrumental in advocating COVID-Safe measures.