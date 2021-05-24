Home

Tourism

Brits gets Fiji green-light

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 7, 2021 6:42 am
Fiji has been included in the list of 32 destinations in which COVID-19 travel restrictions have been eased.[Source:Allsquaregolf]

This places Fiji as one of the top holiday destinations for Britons and many other nationals.

Fiji and other 31 countries were not on the UK government’s red list.

But the Foreign Office had still warned against non-essential travel to them due to COVID.

According to BBC, other countries include Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia and Malaysia.

Travel rules for the UK were simplified earlier this week.

