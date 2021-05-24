Home

Bookings indicate strong visitor arrivals

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 4:55 am

As the countdown for our international border to re-open begins, there are indications that on average tourists are expected to stay in the country for a week.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says this is a positive start for the industry as they are anticipating a high number of arrivals in December and January.

Hill says it’s estimated that over 35,000 will visit our shores after 18 months of the closure of the international borders.

[Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill]

Hill says this is an incredible journey for the sector.

“A lot of the bookings have been for packages where they have been able to package up flight with Fiji Airways and then accommodation but there is also a lot of people have been booking with our fantastic trade partners and the really good news is that our average length of stay is just over a week which is fantastic and that will mean people will spend a lot of money in Fiji.”

Hill says apart from Australia and the United States, they are also expecting visitors from Europe and Asia to grace our shores.

