Asian and American tourists boost the sector

[File Photo]

Dozens of tourists from across Asia and America are choosing Fiji as a safe holiday destination.

This, according to Paradise Cove Island Resort co-owner Nick Wood.

He says the COVID-19 safe protocols that have been put in place by the government are effective because visitors to Fiji are not hesitant about their safety when they’re on vacation.

Paradise Cove Island Resort in the Yasawa’s has been recording a 90 to 100 percent occupancy rate since hotels resumed operations in April.

“At this point, I am not sure how it will be in November and early December in the quiet period and what it’s going to be like in the first quarter of next year, but I think the tourism market will continue to grow because a lot of people are choosing Fiji.”

Wood says the pandemic period has been tough on hoteliers and hotel staff because it was costly to keep the hotels operational during the two years of lockdown.

He says it cost a lot of money to conduct maintenance work before the resort opened in April.

The resort co-owner is confident that the number of visitors will be maintained until the end of the year.