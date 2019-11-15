711 visitors came to Fiji in July

Provisional numbers released by the Fiji Bureau Of Statistics show that visitor arrivals for July totaled 711.

In comparison, in 2019, visitor arrival numbers for July stood at 96,376.

Similar to the June 2020 numbers, this decrease is attributed to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on international travel.

Of the 711 visitors, 56 came by air while 655 came by sea.

The sea visitor arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels.