70,110 visitors came to Fiji last month

Tourist arriving at the airport. [File Photo]

Fiji’s tourism industry is making huge strides in its post-COVID recovery efforts.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism Shaheen Ali says they are aiming for at least half a million visitors this year. However, these numbers could be exceeded.

In August, Fiji welcomed 70,110 visitors, showing a 79% month-to-month recovery pre-COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also feel that subsequent months will be very good. The demand is high, and we are still capitalizing on the Fijian happiness brand.”

Ali says they are still concentrating on the markets that constitute Fiji’s largest visitor arrivals, which are Australia, New Zealand, and the US.

He adds that they are also focusing on the other markets that are opening up.

Australian arrivals last month was 98.6% of August 2019 arrivals.

New Zealand arrivals has recovered by 87%, while the US market stood at 86% of 2019 levels.

To date, visitor arrivals stand at 354,277, which is a 60% recovery from the same period in 2019.

These numbers show that we have achieved 72% of our visitor arrival target for 2022.