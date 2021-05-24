Tourism sector helps fund climate adaptation

Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the tourism industry has been a key player in funding Fiji’s climate adaptation.

Speaking at the high-level event on the Needs of Developing Countries at COP26, Sayed-Khaiyum says a plan by the United Kingdom to cut down flights to small countries that rely on tourism could put an additional burden on developing nations.

Sayed-Khaiyum says already there is difficulty in accessing funds.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these countries have been funding their adaptation program by raising revenue through tourism.

The Minister says the impact of border closure due to the pandemic is massive.

“There was no flight we lost 50 percent of our revenue immediately overnight, we have to pay a large sum of unemployment benefits, we have to stop many of these sea walls building projects, we have pressure on the health system so as the Minister highlighted the technology with respect to civil aviation will improve.”

The Minister says tourism is a critical sector for most developing countries and exploring sustainable tourism which includes nature-based activities and programs is equally important.