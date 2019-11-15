Tourism recovery team formed

The Tourism Recovery team consisting of key industry leaders will provide strategic and visionary guidance to those affected in Fiji’s largest revenue earner.

The team that will be chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Trade and Tourism is formed by overwhelming industry demand to have a consultative body that is able to channel the concerns and challenges faced by the industry.

Initially, the team’s discussions focused around sharing information on immediate impacts, ensuring compliance with Government-mandated measures and repatriating international visitors.

But as the situation globally and locally evolved, the group was formalized.

Shaheen Ali says business as usual will no longer be the case and recovery will depend on Fiji’s adaptability and preparedness for market re-entry.

Ali says with the commitment and support of industry representatives in the Recovery Team, they will be able to chart a way forward in making our sector more resilient and profitable.

He believes tourism’s response needs to be measured and consistent, proportionate to the public health and based on local risk assessment.