Tourism numbers show stabilizing growth

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali, says tourism numbers are looking comfortable and half a million tourists are expected to visit Fiji this year.

Fiji’s tourism industry is making huge strides in its post-COVID recovery efforts.

Despite a full recovery projected for 2024, the industry has been able to significantly recover tourism numbers during the pre-COVID period.

“For the first half of this year – we’ve recovered over half our tourism numbers from the same period in 2019. June arrivals were 73% of the same month pre-pandemic. By the end of 2022, we are expecting at least 500,000 visitors, with a full recovery expected by 2024.”

Ali says the tourism industry remains a revenue arm of the government that continues to perform well post-pandemic.

“The current status, ladies and gentlemen, is that we’re in a very good place. Our economy is projected to grow by 12.4% this year (by conservative estimates) — the highest rate of growth ever. And this has been fueled by travel and tourism. “

The tourism industry continues to dominate throughout the wider economy, accounting for roughly 40 percent of Fiji’s GDP both directly and indirectly.