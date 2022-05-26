Tourism industry drives economic recovery

Fiji’s tourism-related sectors continue to drive economic recovery.

Since the opening of the border last year, 118,812 tourists have arrived in Fiji, mainly from Australia.

In April, 46,680 tourists visited Fiji, more than double the March numbers.

Article continues after advertisement

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali says the upcoming peak tourism season and the commencement of the cane crushing season will provide a further push to domestic activity in the second half of this year.

Ali says aggregate demand has improved, primarily supported by higher consumer spending and a slight increase in construction-led investment spending.

The labour market has also improved as recruitment intentions rose in the first four months of this year, particularly in the tourism-related sectors.