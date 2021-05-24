Tourism Fiji welcomes revised measures

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they are very working closely with the Ministry of Health on the measures designed to keep everyone safe.

This as the Ministry of Health has made changes to the pre-departure testing for incoming travelers to mitigate any possible transmission of the virus in the communities.

All travelers will now have to produce a negative PCR test taken no more than two calendar days prior to their scheduled departure from January 1st.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill has described these changes as risk reduction measures.

He adds the new Omicron variant is highly transmissible and will work in favor of everyone if the amount of cases coming in the country is reduced.

“The measures they are putting are designed to keep everybody safe as possible and to reduce that period of exposure and this is risk reduction measures the Ministry is putting in place.”

The changes apply to all travelers disembarking or transiting through Fiji from January 1st.