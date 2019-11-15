Tourism Fiji appoints Acting CEO

Tourism Fiji has appointed Robert Thompson as acting Chief Executive as they follow through a recruitment process.

As current Chief Executive Matt Stoeckel ends his contract with the organization next month, Thompson will be filling in the position until a replacement is found.

Thompson is a Regional Manager, Australia.

Thompson has temporarily relocated to Tourism Fiji’s head office in Nadi, where he is undergoing a thorough transition process with the outgoing CEO ahead of taking on this responsibility.

Tourism Fiji Chairman Andre Viljoen says this will ensure a seamless continuation of activities at this critical point in time.

Viljoen says they are looking for a new CEO that can hit the ground running and navigate the organisation through the current disruption caused by COVID-19, as well as the recovery once border restrictions ease up.

Robert has worked with Tourism Fiji for 12 months, and prior to his appointment had held senior destination marketing roles with Tahiti Tourism for 18 Years.