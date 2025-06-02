Tourism Fiji announces Hill’s departure

Brent Hill

Tourism Fiji has announced that its Chief Executive Brent Hill will be stepping down from his role, and returning permanently to Australia with his growing family.

Hill will complete his time with Tourism Fiji at the end of August this year, after a successful four years in the role as CEO.

Tourism Fiji Chair Andre Viljoen says hill has been an outstanding CEO and an inspirational leader for Tourism Fiji.

He adds that over the past four years, Hill has guided the organization through a period of significant transformation and growth, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic.

His strategic vision, creative energy, and deep commitment to the people and culture of Fiji have left an enduring mark on the organization and the wider tourism industry.

During Brent’s four years as CEO of Tourism Fiji, the organisation has developed two major strategic Corporate Plans that have grown visitor arrivals post COVID to an all-time record, exceeding 1 million arrivals.

It also developed and executed a number of major global brand campaigns, including the widely awarded and recognised “Where Happiness Comes Naturally” brand and campaigns,

Under his leadership Hill also championed MSMEs and the tourism industry in Fiji, developing a Destination Development team, the Tourism Super Week and provided consistent support, advice and expertise to the industry, in support of the common goal to grow our industry in Fiji.

During his tenure, Hill was also a champion for investment in tourism into Fiji, and has provided unparalleled expertise and insight to investors, operators and stakeholders, as the industry continues to grow and develop in line with the growth in demand.

Hill was also a major advocate for sustainability, introducing EV vehicles in scale to Fiji through Tourism Fiji’s transition to fully renewable cars and an EarthCheck accredited green and renewable new modern office in Nadi.

