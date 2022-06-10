Tourism earnings for March quarter looks promising

[File Photo]

Fiji’s tourism earnings increased by over 3,800 percent in March compared to the same quarter last year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics in its report states that earnings from the quarter stands at $109.4m.

It also says that the March quarter earnings for this year was 255 percent higher than the amount recorded for the December quarter of 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

The Australian market raked in $86.6 million contributing over 79 percent to the total.

The United States of America is second contributing $14.6m to the total while New Zealand is third with earnings standing at $2.3m.

The Chinese market is also in top four as earnings increased by 25 percent raking in half a million dollars for the first quarter of this year.

These numbers look promising for Tourism Fiji and its stakeholders, as the industry suffered a huge setback in 2020 and 2021 due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.