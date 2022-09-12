Tourism earnings for June quarter hits $200m

Fiji tourism earning for June quarter stood at $228.1 million.

Fiji tourism earning for June quarter stood at $228.1 million.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, this is higher than the amount recorded for the March quarter of this year.

The tourism earnings in March stood at $109.4m as 48,906 people visited Fiji.

A total of 156,623 visitors arrived on our shores in June.

Article continues after advertisement

The highest number of visitors were from Australia, followed by New Zealand with the USA on third in terms of arrivals.