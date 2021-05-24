Home

News

Tourism confidence level remains high

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 4:38 am

There is still a lot of interest and confidence from travelers wanting to visit Fiji.

This is despite events of recent flooding as well as the third wave of the pandemic and impacts of the volcanic eruptions in Tonga.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says despite this lull period in the tourism calendar whereby tourists are reluctant to travel, there are still those who have made forward bookings for later in the year.

“A lot of people are booking into May, June, and July. I’ve also seen some of the bookings way down to October and November of this year.”

The Minister for Economy says occupancy may have dropped in some hotels. However, this does not apply to all.

He says some travelers have changed their schedules due to rising Omicron cases in their country.

Sayed-Khaiyum says what is more important is for operators to maintain a safe environment for visitors, as this will attract tourists.

“We need to continue to ensure that the COVID safe measures and protocols we put in place are well adhered to because that is what leads to confidence

He says tourists are already aware of Fiji’s high vaccination rate, urging Fijians to maintain adherence to COVID-safety measures so that the industry attracts more visitors.

