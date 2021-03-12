Tourism Awards a morale booster for recipients

The Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards winners say the event was a morale booster for them.

With the tourism industry at a lull, these recipients say the awards have given them hope to strive forward.

Fiji Pride Champion, Kinijioji Sarai, has been serving in the tourism industry for over three decades and says tourism is part of his life since childhood.

Sarai worked for the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort for 30 years and says he was always encouraged to use his style to market Fiji.

“I was the activities manager at the Resort. So I got to talk to the people first up with my work and explain the inner things of Fiji’s culture which many do not get to know about when they go on tours, etc.”

29-year-old Navneet Reddy says getting the Emerging Tourism Leader award is a proud achievement for him.

“A very proud moment. At least I got the final award out of the three. When my name came up, I was surprised to work towards the stage. It was a very nervous moment for me.”

The ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism awards is run annually by a voluntary committee to honour outstanding industry members.